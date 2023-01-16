Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $10.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q3 2022, led by Adani Group’s $6.22bn acquisition of 63.1% stake in Ambuja Cements, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 25.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 25.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $14.1bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 49.36% share of the global construction & real estate industry M&A deal value that totalled $21.23bn in Q3 2022. With a 33.82% share and deals worth $7.18bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.
In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 148 deals during Q3 2022, marking a decrease of 3.90% over the previous quarter and a drop of 11.38% over the last four-quarter average. China recorded 56 deals during the quarter.
Asia-Pacific construction & real estate industry M&A deals in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals accounted for 77.7% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $8.14bn, against the overall value of $10.5bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five construction & real estate industry deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Adani Group’s $6.22bn acquisition deal for 63.1% stake in Ambuja Cements
2) The $875m asset transaction of Larsen & Toubro by Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus
3) Jinmao Huadong Enterprises Management’s $557.78m acquisition deal with Ningbo Yonghuan Real Estate Development and Ningbo Yongyun Real Estate Development
4) The $275.68m acquisition of 40% stake in Guangxi Logan Guiwu Expressway by NWS Holdings
5) SBI Holdings’s $212.39m acquisition deal for 52% stake in The Global