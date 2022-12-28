Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $1.9bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in November 2022, led by Shanghai Lingang Holdings’ $456.59m acquisition of Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 28.2% over the previous month of $2.7bn and a drop of 49.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.82bn.
Asia-Pacific held an 81.51% share of the global construction & real estate industry M&A deal value that totalled $2.38bn in November 2022. With a 42.86% share and deals worth $1.02bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 42 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 35.48% over the previous month and a drop of 22.22% over the 12-month average. China recorded ten deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific construction & real estate industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals accounted for 67.8% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shanghai Lingang Holdings’s $456.59m acquisition deal for 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development
2) The $287.91m acquisition of Beijing Development Building by Beijing Capital Development
3) San Miguel Equity Investments’s $216.21m acquisition deal for 11.5% stake in Eagle Cement
4) The $191.29m acquisition of Support Properties by AdaniConnex
5) Catapult Ventures’s $161.7m acquisition deal with Asia Pacific Strategic Investments