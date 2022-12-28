Total construction & real estate industry deals worth $8.5bn were announced globally for November 2022, with Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 61.9% over the previous month of $5.25bn and a drop of 70.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $28.6bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 31.44% with 181 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 264 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $5.52bn in November 2022.
Construction & Real Estate industry deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 80.3% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $6.83bn, against the overall value of $8.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT
2) The $943.37m private equity of Caverion by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading
3) Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate’s $677.47m private equity deal for 85.2% stake in INDUS Realty Trust
4) The $456.59m acquisition of 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development by Shanghai Lingang Holdings
5) Masonite International’s $375m acquisition deal with Endura Products