Total construction & real estate industry deals worth $8.5bn were announced globally for November 2022, with Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 61.9% over the previous month of $5.25bn and a drop of 70.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $28.6bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 31.44% with 181 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 264 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $5.52bn in November 2022.

Construction & Real Estate industry deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 80.3% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $6.83bn, against the overall value of $8.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT

2) The $943.37m private equity of Caverion by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading

3) Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate’s $677.47m private equity deal for 85.2% stake in INDUS Realty Trust

4) The $456.59m acquisition of 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development by Shanghai Lingang Holdings

5) Masonite International’s $375m acquisition deal with Endura Products