Total construction & real estate industry cross border venture financing deals worth $456.9m were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by $125m venture financing of Landing Platform, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 56.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 33.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $690.66m.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $279.34m in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $188.34m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by Indonesia with four and Italy with two.

In 2022, at the end of , cross border venture financing deals worth $456.9m were announced globally in construction & real estate industry, marking a decrease of 119.4% year on year.

Cross Border venture financing deals in construction & real estate industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals in construction & real estate industry accounted for 77.8% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $355.37m, against the overall value of $456.9m recorded for the quarter.

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border venture financing deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Delta-v Capital , Foundry Group and Greycroft Ventures’s $125m venture financing deal with Landing Platform

2) The $101.35m venture financing of CASAVO Management by 360 Capital Partners, Bonsai Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, EXOR, Fuse Venture Partners, Greenoaks Partners, Hambro Perks Leaders Fund, Neva SGR, P101 SGR, Picus Capital, Project A Ventures and Sebastien de Lafond

3) 2150 UK’s $48.02m venture financing deal with SHPE Living

4) The $46m venture financing of Terra CO2 Technologies by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Len X

5) Horizon Technology Finance and Trinity Capital’s $35m venture financing deal with Nexii Building Solutions