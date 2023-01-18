Total construction & real estate cross border private equity deals worth $21.3bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, with GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn deal with STORE Capital’s being biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 127.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 126.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $9.4bn.

Comparing cross border private equity deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $18.83bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $18.65bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in Q3 2022 Canada with three deals, followed by the Italy with two and India with two.

In 2022, cross border private equity deals worth $41.44bn were announced globally across the construction & real estate industry, marking an increase of 3.6% year on year.

Cross Border private equity deals in construction & real estate industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border private equity deals accounted for a 97.4% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate cross border private equity deals stood at $20.7bn, against the overall value of $21.3bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn private equity deal with STORE Capital

2) The $1.5bn private equity of Ssangyong C&E by Coller Capital and Hahn &

3) Edgewater Capital Partners and SK Capital Partners’s $214m private equity deal with Saint-Gobain

4) The $180m private equity of Slate Grocery REIT by Slate North American Essential Real Estate Income Fund

5) Qatar Investment Authority’s $160m private equity deal for 24.5% stake in Avrasya Tuneli Isletme Insaat ve Yatirim