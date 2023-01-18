Total construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals worth $5.7bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by ArcelorMittal’s $2.2bn acquisition of Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.4% over the previous quarter of $11.62bn and a drop of 53.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $12.05bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, South and Central America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.2bn. At the country level, the Brazil topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.2bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 15 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and China with eight.

In 2022, at the end of , cross border M&A deals worth $24.2bn were announced globally in construction & real estate industry, marking a decrease of 40.3% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in construction & real estate industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals in construction & real estate industry accounted for 40.3% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $4.01bn, against the overall value of $5.7bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border construction & real estate deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ArcelorMittal’s $2.2bn acquisition deal with Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem

2) The $687.23m acquisition of IBI Group by Arcadis

3) Actividades de Construccion y Servicios’s $577.08m acquisition deal for 14.5% stake in HOCHTIEF

4) The $275.68m asset transaction of 40% stake in Guangxi Logan Guiwu Expressway by NWS Holdings

5) Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s $272.84m acquisition deal with Vulcanic