Total construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals worth $107.6m were announced globally in November 2022, led by Maple Luck’s $38.28m acquisition of 29.8% stake in Paul Y. Engineering Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 75.5% over the previous month of $439.82m and a drop of 96.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.94bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $96.51m. At the country level, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China topped the list in terms of deal value at $38.28m.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in November 2022 was Canada with two deals, followed by the Denmark with two and Italy with two.
In 2022, as of November, construction & real estate cross border M&A deals worth $24.83bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 46.9% year on year.
construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 93.4% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five construction & real estate cross border M&A deals stood at $100.52m, against the overall value of $107.6m recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Maple Luck’s $38.28m acquisition deal for 29.8% stake in Paul Y. Engineering Group
2) The $31.84m acquisition of 75% stake in Corten Interior Solutions by Signature International
3) CBRE Group’s $13.26m asset transaction deal with BSA
4) The $11.13m acquisition of 73.8% stake in BNBM Group Tanzania by CNBM InvestmentLimited
5) SK Assets Kabushiki Kaisha’s $6.01m acquisition deal for 30% stake in Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha SSG23