Total construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $5.5bn were announced globally for November 2022, with the $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 359.7% over the previous month of $1.19bn and a drop of 26.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.4bn.
In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 49.30% with 36 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 71 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with cross border deals worth $4.4bn in November 2022.
Construction & Real Estate industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $5.42bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT
2) The $943.37m private equity of Caverion by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading
3) Maple Luck’s $38.28m acquisition deal for 29.8% stake in Paul Y. Engineering Group
4) The $31.84m acquisition of 75% stake in Corten Interior Solutions by Signature International
5) Breega Capital, Bynd VC, Felix Capital Partners, Heartcore Capital, Kreos Capital Group and Partech’s $28m venture financing deal with Ukio