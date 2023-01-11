GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn private equity deal with STORE Capital was the construction & real estate industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q3 2022 as cross border deals worth $27.4bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 24.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 23.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $22.15bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 39.20% with 140 deals in Q3 2022 against the average of 230.25 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $20.4bn.

construction & real estate industry cross border deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals accounted for 86.3% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $23.61bn, against the overall value of $27.4bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five construction & real estate industry cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn private equity deal with STORE Capital

2) The $2.2bn acquisition of Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem by ArcelorMittal

3) Coller Capital and Hahn &’s $1.5bn private equity deal with Ssangyong C&E

4) The $687.23m acquisition of IBI Group by Arcadis

5) Actividades de Construccion y Servicios’s $577.08m acquisition deal for 14.5% stake in HOCHTIEF