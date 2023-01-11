Led by Coller Capital and Hahn &’s $1.5bn private equity deal with Ssangyong C&E, Asia-Pacific’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 39.09% in cross border deal activity during Q3 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 30 cross border deals worth $2.3bn were announced for the region during Q3 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 49.25 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q3 2022 with 17 deals, representing a 56.7% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 26.7% and 16.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s construction & real estate industry with $1.62bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $699.24m and $15.3m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific construction & real estate industry cross border deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate cross border deals accounted for a 93.7% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $2.19bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the quarter.

1) Coller Capital and Hahn &’s $1.5bn private equity deal with Ssangyong C&E

2) The $275.68m acquisition of 40% stake in Guangxi Logan Guiwu Expressway by NWS Holdings

3) Brookfield Asset Management’s $180m asset transaction deal with Guangzhou R&F Properties and KWG Group Holdings

4) The $165.62m acquisition of 50% stake in Great Smart International by Juntion Development Hong Kong (Holding)

5) Aghara & Sons, Ceramiche Speranza, India Business Excellence Fund IV, India SME Investments and Motilal Oswal Finvest’s $66m private equity deal with Simpolo Vitrified