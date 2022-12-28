Asia-Pacific’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 23.53% in deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Shanghai Lingang Holdings’ $456.59m acquisition of 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 52 construction & real estate industry deals worth $2bn were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 68 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 42 transactions, representing an 80.8% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 17.3% and 1.9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s construction & real estate industry with $1.94bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $20.18m and $18.6m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific construction & real estate industry deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate deals accounted for 66.5% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shanghai Lingang Holdings’s $456.59m acquisition deal for 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development

2) The $287.91m acquisition of Beijing Development Building by Beijing Capital Development

3) San Miguel Equity Investments’s $216.21m acquisition deal for 11.5% stake in Eagle Cement

4) The $191.29m acquisition of Support Properties by AdaniConnex

5) Catapult Ventures’s $161.7m acquisition deal with Asia Pacific Strategic Investments