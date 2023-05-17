The construction industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by an increased focus on environmental sustainability and workplace safety, and the growing importance of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics. In the last three years alone, there have been over 248,000 patents filed and granted in the construction industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Construction: Waterproof basement.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

80+ innovations will shape the construction industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the construction industry using innovation intensity models built on over 179,000 patents, there are 80+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, mullion-transom curtain walls are the disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Heat-insulated glazing panels, drainage gully grating, and acoustic ceiling panels are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are abrasion-resistant decorative flooring and road construction milling tool, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the construction industry

Waterproof basement is a key innovation area in construction

A waterproof basement is a basement that is designed and constructed to prevent water from entering or penetrating the interior space. It is typically achieved through a combination of drainage systems, waterproofing membranes, and sealants applied to the walls and floor of the basement.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established construction companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of waterproof basement.

Key players in waterproof basement – a disruptive innovation in the construction industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to waterproof basement

The leading patent filer in the waterproof basement space is China State Construction Engineering, which recently filed a patent for an anti-leakage basement roof post-cast strip. The innovation utilises a structure comprising a concrete top plate fixed on a basement top plate and a post-cast strip. The post-cast strips are distributed on the periphery of the basement top plate and a steel plate water stop belt is fixedly installed between the post-cast strip and the top plate concrete.

This method has numerous advantages, including less erosion to the basement top, which will help to avoid the emergence of cracks and keep the basement watertight for longer. In addition, the post-cast strip can prevent rainwater from gathering at the joint of the roof concrete, helping to avoid excess leakage and keep maintenance costs low. Other leading companies in the space include China Railway Construction and China Communications Construction Group.

In terms of application diversity, the leading companies include Suzhou Duogu Engineering Design, Trelleborg, and Shougang. In terms of geographic reach, the leading companies are Trelleborg, Suzhou Duogu Engineering Design and Cscec City Construction Development.

