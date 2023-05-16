The construction industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by an increased focus on environmental sustainability and workplace safety, and the growing importance of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics. In the last three years alone, there have been over 248,000 patents filed and granted in the construction industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Construction: Ventilation window strips.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

80+ innovations will shape the construction industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the construction industry using innovation intensity models built on over 179,000 patents, there are 80+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, mullion-transom curtain walls are the disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Heat-insulated glazing panels, drainage gully grating, and acoustic ceiling panels are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are abrasion-resistant decorative flooring and road construction milling tool, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the construction industry

Ventilation window strips is a key innovation area in construction

Ventilation window strips are narrow, elongated openings or panels in a window frame designed to allow for the passage of air into or out of a building. These strips are typically located at the top or bottom of the window and are often adjustable to control the amount of airflow.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established construction companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of ventilation window strips.

Key players in ventilation window strips – a disruptive innovation in the construction industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to ventilation window strips

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

The leading patent filer in the ventilation window strips space is Planet GDZ. A recent innovation involves the use of a sealing device for a door or window, which can be used as resistance to the penetration of heavy rain floodwater. The device utilises a housing rail, an actuating mechanism and a sealing strip that is retained in the housing rail, which can be moved relative to the housing rail by the actuating mechanism. Other leading companies in the space include Haier Group, GEZE, and Assa Abloy.

In terms of application diversity, the leading companies include Vision Industries, Marvin Lumber & Cedar, and Alphabet. In terms of geographic reach, the leading companies are NISSO, Planet GDZ, and GEZE.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the construction industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Construction.