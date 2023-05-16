The construction industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by an increased focus on environmental sustainability and workplace safety, and the growing importance of technologies such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and robotics as well as higher quality construction products and materials. In the last three years alone, there have been over 248,000 patents filed and granted in the construction industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Environmental sustainability in Construction: Eco-friendly mortar composition.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

80+ innovations will shape the construction industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the construction industry using innovation intensity models built on over 179,000 patents, there are 80+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, green roofing is a disruptive technology that is in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. HAWT wind turbines, environmental barrier coatings, and vacuum-insulated glazing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are hybrid electric heavy machinery and energy-efficient HVAC systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for environmental sustainability in the construction industry

Eco-friendly mortar composition is a key innovation area in environmental sustainability

Wood ash, rubber waste and glass waste are some of the most desirable alternatives for cement replacement in mortar compositions. These eco-friendly alternatives are particularly of interest due to their high flexural strength and compression strength.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40 companies, spanning technology vendors, established construction companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of eco-friendly mortar composition.

Key players in eco-friendly mortar composition – a disruptive innovation in the construction industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to eco-friendly mortar composition

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

HeidelbergCement is the leading filer in eco-friendly mortar manufacturing. The company is one of the world leaders in building materials manufacturing and aggregates. HeidelbergCement patents have revolved around the process of manufacture of mortar materials and the composition of materials. One example of a HeidelbergCement patent is a ternesite-belite-calcium-sulfoaluminate (ferrit) clinker, which uses spare industrial products such as slag or ash. Another example is the use of mortar slurry to produce semi-rigid coatings.

In terms of application diversity, CelluComp is among the leaders, along with Krones. By means of geographic reach, Marriott International holds the top position, followed by SACMI and Masco.

