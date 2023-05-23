The global construction industry experienced a 3% rise in the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of artificial intelligence-related grants dropped by 14% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The growing application of Artificial Intelligence will prove to have a transformative impact on the construction sector. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in the construction industry was 67 in Q1 2023, versus 65 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 25% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that China Communications Construction Group filed the most artificial intelligence patents within the construction industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 5 artificial intelligence-related patents in the quarter, compared with 1 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Caterpillar with 5 artificial intelligence patent filings, Assa Abloy (3 filings), and Zillow Group (3 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 30% share of total patent filings

The largest share of artificial intelligence related patent filings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 30%, followed by Australia (6%) and South Korea (6%). The share represented by China was 10% lower than the 40% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

