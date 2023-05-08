The global construction industry experienced a 12% drop in new job postings related to social responsibility in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. The key social themes, commitment details of leading companies to social responsibility, and discussions and hiring activity for social responsibility in Construction and 15 other key sectors are covered in GlobalData’s Social Responsibility Trends by Sector – Thematic Intelligence report. Buy the report here. This compares to a 12% increase versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 29% share of the global construction industry’s social responsibility-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 15% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive social responsibility-related hiring activity

Management Occupations, with a share of 29%, emerged as the top social responsibility-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 15% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 15% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 2% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent social responsibility roles include Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 10% share in Q1 2023, Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 23% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Black & Veatch, Kier Group, Heery International, Jones Lang LaSalle, and Johnson Controls International. Together they accounted for a combined share of 23% of all social responsibility-related new jobs in the construction industry.

Black & Veatch posted 4,458 social responsibility-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Kier Group 4,185 jobs, Heery International 2,254 jobs, Jones Lang LaSalle 1,862 jobs, and Johnson Controls International 1,662 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 61.80% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of social responsibility-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 61.80% followed by The UK (16.58%) and Canada (5.95%). The share represented by The US was four percentage points lower than the 65.41% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Social Responsibility Trends by Sector – Thematic Intelligence