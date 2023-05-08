The global construction industry experienced a 22% drop in new job postings related to robotics in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. GlobalData’s Robotics in Construction – Thematic Intelligence market report provides a detailed understanding of how Robotics impacts the value chain in the Construction sector, and the leading robotics adopters and vendors in the market. Buy the report here. This compares to a 4% increase versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Architecture and Engineering Occupations jobs accounted for a 37% share of the global construction industry’s robotics-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, up 4% over the prior quarter.

Architecture and Engineering Occupations drive robotics-related hiring activity

Architecture and Engineering Occupations, with a share of 37%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 4% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 31% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent robotics roles include Management Occupations with a 12% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 12% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 26% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were ABB, Jones Lang LaSalle, Eaton, KION Group, and Honeywell International. Together they accounted for a combined share of 26% of all robotics-related new jobs in the construction industry.

ABB posted 288 robotics-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Jones Lang LaSalle 183 jobs, Eaton 92 jobs, KION Group 83 jobs, and Honeywell International 82 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 61.04% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of robotics-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 61.04% followed by India (6.32%) and The UK (4.03%). The share represented by The US was five percentage points higher than the 56.30% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Robotics in Construction - Thematic Intelligence buy the report here.