The global construction industry experienced an 11% drop in new job postings related to internet of things in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData's Jobs Analytics. This compares to an 18% increase versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Sales and Related Occupations jobs accounted for a 21% share of the global construction industry’s internet of things-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 6% over the prior quarter.

Sales and Related Occupations drive internet of things-related hiring activity

Sales and Related Occupations, with a share of 21%, emerged as the top internet of things-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 6% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 19% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 17% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent internet of things roles include Management Occupations with an 18% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 10% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 46% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were ADT, Signify, Vinci, Valmont Industries, and CDM Smith. Together they accounted for a combined share of 46% of all internet of things-related new jobs in the construction industry.

ADT posted 959 internet of things-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Signify 593 jobs, Vinci 397 jobs, Valmont Industries 372 jobs, and CDM Smith 285 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 59.41% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of internet of things-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 59.41% followed by India (7.74%) and Germany (4.65%). The share represented by The US was five percentage points higher than the 54.04% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

