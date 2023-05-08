The global construction industry experienced a 3% rise in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. GlobalData’s Environmental Trends in Construction – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of environmental pressures in construction, most pressing environmental themes, commitment details of the leading companies, and environmental discussions. Buy the report here. This compares to a 23% increase versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Architecture and Engineering Occupations jobs accounted for a 38% share of the global construction industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, up 36% over the prior quarter.

Architecture and Engineering Occupations drive environmental sustainability-related hiring activity

Architecture and Engineering Occupations, with a share of 38%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 36% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 18% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 7% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 6% share in Q1 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 36% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Black & Veatch, CDM Smith, KBR, COWI, and Owens Corning. Together they accounted for a combined share of 36% of all environmental sustainability-related new jobs in the construction industry.

Black & Veatch posted 11,208 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q1 2023, CDM Smith 6,233 jobs, KBR 2,174 jobs, COWI 1,435 jobs, and Owens Corning 1,415 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 71.02% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 71.02% followed by The UK (9.19%) and Canada (3.87%). The share represented by The US was one percentage point higher than the 69.81% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Environmental Trends in Construction – Thematic Intelligence