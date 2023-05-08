The global construction industry experienced a 6% drop in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. The growing application of Cybersecurity will prove to have a transformative impact across multiple sectors. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cybersecurity, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here. This compares to a 12% increase versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 21% share of the global construction industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 19% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive cybersecurity-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 21%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 19% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 19% in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 10% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 17% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 11% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 50% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were SNC-Lavalin Group, Liebherr-International, Johnson Controls International, Honeywell International, and ADT. Together they accounted for a combined share of 50% of all cybersecurity-related new jobs in the construction industry.

SNC-Lavalin Group posted 2,581 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Liebherr-International 688 jobs, Johnson Controls International 589 jobs, Honeywell International 405 jobs, and ADT 323 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 40.67% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 40.67% followed by The UK (12.53%) and Canada (10.52%). The share represented by The US was two percentage points lower than the 42.33% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

