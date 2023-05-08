The global construction industry experienced a 13% drop in new job postings related to corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. Corporate Governance is a priority in most of the industries today including Construction. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here. This compares to a 12% increase versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 23% share of the global construction industry’s corporate governance-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 34% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive corporate governance-related hiring activity

Management Occupations, with a share of 23%, emerged as the top corporate governance-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 34% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 15% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 7% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent corporate governance roles include Computer and Mathematical Occupations with a 9% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 9% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 30% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were KBR, Arup Group, Black & Veatch, Cushman & Wakefield, and Eaton. Together they accounted for a combined share of 30% of all corporate governance-related new jobs in the construction industry.

KBR posted 2,174 corporate governance-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Arup Group 998 jobs, Black & Veatch 883 jobs, Cushman & Wakefield 805 jobs, and Eaton 764 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 63.60% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of corporate governance-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 63.60% followed by The UK (6.74%) and Australia (5.38%). The share represented by The US was four percentage points lower than the 67.35% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

