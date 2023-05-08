The global construction industry experienced a 12% drop in new job postings related to cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. The growing application of Cloud will prove to have a transformative impact on the construction sector. GlobalData’s Cloud Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cloud, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here. This compares to a 25% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 46% share of the global construction industry’s cloud-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 27% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive cloud-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 46%, emerged as the top cloud-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 27% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 18% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 0.19% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cloud roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with an 11% share in Q1 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 9% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 26% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were CDM Smith, Honeywell International, Vinci, Johnson Controls International, and Eaton. Together they accounted for a combined share of 26% of all cloud-related new jobs in the construction industry.

CDM Smith posted 575 cloud-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Honeywell International 528 jobs, Vinci 527 jobs, Johnson Controls International 264 jobs, and Eaton 251 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 55.96% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of cloud-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 55.96% followed by India (11.90%) and Canada (5.09%). The share represented by The US was two percentage points lower than the 57.69% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by IT Infrastructure, Products and Services (Cloud Management Platforms, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Hybrid, Managed and Private Cloud Services), Region and Vertical, 2022-2026 buy the report here.