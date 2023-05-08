The global construction industry experienced a 13% drop in new job postings related to artificial intelligence in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. The growing application of Artificial Intelligence will prove to have a transformative impact on the construction sector. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here. This compares to an 8% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 29% share of the global construction industry’s artificial intelligence-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 41% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive artificial intelligence-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 29%, emerged as the top artificial intelligence-related job roles within the construction industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 41% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 25% in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 51% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent artificial intelligence roles include Management Occupations with a 16% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in construction industry accounted for 32% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Signify, Tempus, ABB, CDM Smith, and Jones Lang LaSalle. Together they accounted for a combined share of 32% of all artificial intelligence-related new jobs in the construction industry.

Signify posted 531 artificial intelligence-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Tempus 403 jobs, ABB 326 jobs, CDM Smith 288 jobs, and Jones Lang LaSalle 222 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 54.67% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of artificial intelligence-related new job postings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 54.67% followed by India (9.70%) and Italy (4.53%). The share represented by The US was one percentage point lower than the 55.47% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

GlobalData's analysis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Product/Service (Specialized AI Applications, AI Hardware, AI Platforms, AI Consulting and Support Services), Enterprise Size Band, Vertical and Region, 2021-2026.