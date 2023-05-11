The value of Malaysia construction market is forecasted by GlobalData to decline by 3.5% in real terms in 2023, having grown by 5.0% in 2022. A key growth market will be the infrastructure market, with output rising by 3.9% in real terms. GlobalData tracks and profiles all major construction projects from announcement to completion. For further insight on this market, buy the latest profiles here.

Here are the top five multi-family housing construction projects that commenced in Malaysia in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Construction Projects database.

1. Kota Semarak Mixed-Use Development – $570m

The project involves the construction of a mixed-use complex on 11ha of land in Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Kaula Lampur.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2028.

The project aims to provide better residential and commercial facilities in the region.

2. Cheras Residential Buildings – $230m

The project involves the construction of three residential towers comprising 3,438 apartments in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to finish in Q1 2026.

The project aims to provide better affordable residential homes in the region.

3. Trellis Residences – $120m

The project involves the construction of a residential complex comprising three residential towers with 1,737 units on 2.5ha of land in Johor Bahru, Johor.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is forecast to complete in Q3 2026.

The project aims to provide better residential facilities in the region.

4. Alora Residences – $100m

The project involves the construction of a residential complex comprising 38-story and 43-story residential towers on 1.08ha of land in Selangor.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.

The project aims to provide better residential facilities to meet the growing demand in the region.

5. Aster Hill Residence @ Sri Petaling – $85m

The project involves the construction of two residential towers comprising 1,150 units on 1.90ha of land in Kuala Lumpur.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.

The project aims to provide better residential facilities to meet the growing demand in the region.

