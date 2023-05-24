The Canadian construction industry experienced a 12% drop in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by PCL Constructors with 1,708 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of construction company job postings. GlobalData’s Canada Construction Market Analysis report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, category and company-specific insights on the Canada construction industry. Buy the report here.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 14% share of the Canadian’s construction industry new job postings in Q1 2023, down by 7% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive construction hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Management Occupations, which accounted for 14% of the total new job postings in Q1 2023 and were down by 4% year-on-year. Second highest were Architecture and Engineering Occupations, which accounted for 12% and rise by 15% year-on-year, and third highest were Office and Administrative Support Occupations, which were 6% of the new job postings and 17% higher year-on-year.

Top five companies in construction accounted for 35% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by PCL Constructors with 1,708, followed by Komatsu with 962, while the highest increase was at SNC-Lavalin Group at 22%.

