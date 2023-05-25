The global construction industry experienced a 10% drop in company filings sentiment in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,478 construction company filings. GlobalData’s Construction Market Size Analysis report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, category and company-specific insights on the global construction market. Buy the report here.

Notably, in Q1 2023 the average sentiment dropped from 0.67 to 0.60, indicating a more negative outlook for the industry. This followed a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q4 2022.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive.

Top-5 companies by company filings sentiment in the global construction industry, Q1 2023 (Sentiment score)

For further understanding of GlobalData's Construction Market Size, buy the report here.