The global construction industry experienced a 57% rise in company filings mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Vinci with 32% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 1,021 construction company filings.

Notably, environmental sustainability was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cybersecurity and robotics, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the construction industry, Vinci had the greatest increase in references for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 648 environmental sustainability-related sentences in the company's filings - 64% of all sentences - and an increase of 21500% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. SEGRO's mentions of environmental sustainability rose by 1400% to 599 and Weyerhaeuser's by 2300% to 346 and Ferrovial's by 4500% to 327 and Assa Abloy's by 30100% to 302.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 was 102.

