The global construction industry experienced a 106% rise in company filings mentions of cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Alexandria Real Estate Equities with 3% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 475 construction company filings. The growing application of Cybersecurity will prove to have a transformative impact on the construction sector.

Notably, cybersecurity was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of robotics and governance, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the construction industry, Alexandria Real Estate Equities had the greatest increase in references for cybersecurity in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 25 cybersecurity-related sentences in the company's filings - 6% of all sentences - and an increase of 400% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. KONE's mentions of cybersecurity rose by 100% to 21 and Public Storage's by 1700% to 18 and Assa Abloy's by 600% to 15 and Deere & Co's by 1400% to 15.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cybersecurity in Q1 2023 was 122.

