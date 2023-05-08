The global construction industry experienced a 27% rise in company filings mentions of corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by SEGRO with 40% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 811 construction company filings. Corporate Governance is a priority in most of the industries today including Construction. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector â€“ Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, corporate governance was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of batteries and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the construction industry, SEGRO had the greatest increase in references for corporate governance in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 388 corporate governance-related sentences in the company's filings - 48% of all sentences - and an increase of 38700% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Atlas Copco's mentions of corporate governance rose by 20300% to 204 and Assa Abloy's by 5000% to 154 and KONE's by 2300% to 98 and Deere & Co's by 8200% to 83.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for corporate governance in Q1 2023 was 101.

