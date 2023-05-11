The global construction market is forecasted by GlobalData to grow by 1.8% in real terms in 2023, having grown by 1.7% in 2022. While the residential construction market in many countries will decline, this will be offset by high growth in the infrastructure sector, with output rising by 8.3% in real terms. GlobalData tracks and profiles all major construction projects from announcement to completion. For further insight on this market, buy the latest profiles here.

Driving growth in the market in 2022 and over the remainder of the decade are a potential 35,000 mega projects, costing over $100m each. Here are the world’s five largest construction projects initiated in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Construction Projects database.

1. Buzau-Braila-Focsani-Tulcea-Constanta Express Road, Romania – $8,700m

The project involves the construction of a 361.7km four-lane expressway road connecting Buzau and Constanta in Romania.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q3 2033.

The aim of the project is to reduce traffic and ease transportation between Buzau and Constanta.

2. Golden Triangle Polymers Plant, United States – $8,500m

The project involves the construction of a polymer plant in Texas, the US.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to finish in Q4 2026.

The project aims to increase the production volume of polymer to new markets, deliver newly developed polymers to the market, implement future volume expansion opportunities, and have the flexibility to meet customers’ individual packaging needs. Buy the profile here.

3. Highway 87 South Polymers Plant, United States – $8,500m

The project involves the construction of an integrated polymer facilities in Orange, Texas, the US.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2026.

The project aims to enhance the production capacity of polyethylene with environmentally friendly operations. It will also create 4,500 construction and 500 operational jobs in the region. Buy the profile here.

4. Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion, Canada – $7,610m

The project involves the expansion and upgrade of a wastewater treatment plant in British Columbia, Canada.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q1 2042.

The project aims to improve existing capacity and serve the Richmond community people. Buy the profile here.

5. Ordos Coal to Olefin Production Plant, China – $7,100m

The project involves the construction of a coal to olefin plant in ordos, Inner Mongolia, China.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2024.

The aim of the project is to increase the production capacity of a coal-to-olefin product to meet the growing demand in the region. Buy the profile here.

For more details on the latest construction projects, buy the profiles here.