The value of China construction market is forecasted by GlobalData to grow by 4.4% in real terms in 2023, having grown by 4.4% in 2022. A key growth market will be the infrastructure market, with output rising by 4.4% in real terms. GlobalData tracks and profiles all major construction projects from announcement to completion. For further insight on this market, buy the latest profiles here.

Here are the top five hospital construction projects that commenced in China in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. Chongqing University Affiliated Cancer Hospital Science City Campus – $852m

The project involves the construction of a hospital in the Jinfeng Town of Chongqing.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2028.

The purpose of the project is to build a national, top-three tumor specialist hospital to take the lead in cancer prevention, technology research, and personnel training in Chongqing. Buy the profile here.

2. Wuhan Union Hospital: Chongqing Hospital – $664m

The project involves the construction of a hospital in Chongqing.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to finish in Q4 2025.

The project aims to build a hospital to provide better healthcare services for the people in the region. Buy the profile here.

3. Chongqing Fourth People’s Hospital Science City Campus – $360m

The project involves the construction of a tertiary hospital in Chongqing.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is forecast to complete in Q2 2026.

The project aims to provide better healthcare facilities for people in the region. Buy the profile here.

4. Qingdao West Coast New District (Huangdao District) Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital: New Campus – $340m

The project involves the construction of a new campus for the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Hospital in the Qingdao West Coast New District (Huangdao District), Qingdao, Shandong.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

The project aims to provide better medical facilities in the region. Buy the profile here.

5. Nanchang Longhua Hospital: Jiangxi Branch – $234m

The project involves the construction of a hospital in Nanchang, Jiangxi.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

The project aims to provide better medical facilities in the region. Buy the profile here.

For more details on the latest construction projects, buy the profiles here.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying research used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Construction Projects database tracks over 220,000 new construction projects valued at >$25m from announcement to completion across all countries and sectors.