The construction market in Europe is forecasted by GlobalData to grow by -2.8% in real terms in 2023, having grown by 1.1% in 2022. A key growth market will be the infrastructure market, with output rising by 0.9% in real terms. GlobalData tracks and profiles all major construction projects from announcement to completion. For further insight on this market, buy the latest profiles here.

Driving growth in the market in 2022 and over the remainder of the decade are a potential 135 mega projects in Europe, costing over $100m each. Here are the five largest construction projects initiated in Europe during Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Construction Projects database.

1. Buzau-Braila-Focsani-Tulcea-Constanta Express Road – $8,700m

The project involves the construction of a 361.7km four-lane expressway road connecting Buzau and Constanta in Romania.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q3 2033.

The aim of the project is to reduce traffic and ease transportation between Buzau and Constanta.

2. Plock Olefin Complex Expansion – $3,680m

The project involves the expansion of the Olefins Complex at the Plock production plant in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to finish in Q4 2025.

The project aims to use state-of-the-art technologies to ensure greater energy efficiency, including a 30% reduction of CO2 emissions per ton of the product and being implemented as part of the Petrochemical Development Program.

3. Northern Road Axis – $2,614m

The project involves the construction of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (NRAC) in Crete, Greece.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2026.

It is also known as Greek Motorway 90 (A90). It is part of the Greek highway that is part of the Greek Primary National road network, European Road 65 (From Kissamos to Chania) and European Road 75, and would extend over 310 km and connects Kissamos with Sitia.

4. Sotra to Bergen Motorway – $2,497m

The project involves the construction of a road connecting Sotra to Bergen in Hordaland, Norway.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.

The purpose of the project is to enhance conditions for business and industry, public transport services, mobility, travel time, and traffic safety. The project is concentrated along with the main connection Sotra-Bergen and the internal north-south connection Oygarden Fjell Sund.

5. Troieschyna Subway Line Development – $2,000m

The project involves the construction of the Troieschyna subway line in Kiev, Ukraine.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2026.

The project aims to upgrade the transport infrastructure of Kiev to international standards.

