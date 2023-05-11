The value of Australia construction market is forecasted by GlobalData to grow by -2.7% in real terms in 2023, having grown by -2.7% in 2022. A key growth market will be the infrastructure market, with output rising by -2.7% in real terms. GlobalData tracks and profiles all major construction projects from announcement to completion. For further insight on this market, buy the latest profiles here.

Here are the five largest construction projects initiated in Australia during Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Construction Projects database.

1. Onslow Iron Ore Hub: Infrastructure – $2,009m

The project involves the construction of infrastructure facilities associated with an Iron ore hub with a production capacity of 35MTPA on 1,564ha of land in Onslow, Western Australia.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

The project aims to extract high-grade iron ore in the region and to play a significant role in the region's economic development. The Ashburton hub will include the Bungaroo South and Kumina mines.

2. Coomera Connector Development – $2,000m

The project involves the construction of a 45km Coomera Connector in Queensland.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to finish in Q4 2027.

The project aims to reduce the traffic congestion on the M1 highway and reduce driving time, improving connections and accessibility to more transport options between Loganholme and the Gold Coast.

3. Brisbane Eagle Street Pier Redevelopment – $1,754m

The project involves the construction of 150,825m2, two mixed-use towers on 1.5ha of land in Brisbane, Queensland.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2030.

The project aims to demolish the 30-year-old pier buildings and construct two mixed-use towers to provide better commercial, leisure, and residential facilities in the region.

4. Waterfront Brisbane Redevelopment – $1,754m

The project involves the redevelopment of Eagle Street Pier on 1.5ha of land in Brisbane, Queensland.

Construction work commenced in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2029.

It intends to transform Eagle Street Pier into a premium business and leisure destination. The project achieved WELL Certification.

5. Perth CBD Edith Cowan University – $617m

The project involves the construction of a 60,000m2, 11-story educational campus in Perth CBD, Western Australia.

Construction work started in Q1 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

The aim of the project is to provide better educational facilities in CBD Perth.

