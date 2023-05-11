Construction work on the $35m Alice L. Walton School of Medicine located in Bentonville, Arkansas, the US commenced in Q1 2023, after the project was announced in Q1 2021. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles more than 220,000 major construction projects from announcement to completion, the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2025. To learn more about the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine project, buy the profile here.

The project involves the construction of a 14,307m2 four-story medical school on 8ha of land in Arkansas, the US.

The project includes the following:

1. Construction of learning halls

2. Construction of small group rooms

3. Construction of a library

4. Construction of clinical teaching spaces

5. Construction of administrative offices

6. Construction of a student lounge

7. Construction of an amphitheater

8. Construction of recreation and wellness areas

9. Construction of underground parking facilities

10. Construction of a rooftop park

11. Construction of outdoor classrooms

12. Construction of urban farming space

13. Construction of rooftop terrace

14. Construction of a cafe

15. Installation of safety and security systems

Construction on the project, spread across 8ha, is expected to be completed by Q4 2025.

US-based Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects is the architect and engineering design consultant for the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, while City of Bentonville is the planning authority.

For more details on the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine project, buy the profile here.