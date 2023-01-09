The US’s construction industry registered a 2.6% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.05% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.3% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 93.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 37.06% in December 2022, registering a 30.83% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 26.65% share, a decrease of 49.86% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.26%, registering a 5.09% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 9.24%, up 107.38% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 297.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Honeywell International posted 290 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 276.62% over the previous month, followed by KBR with 260 jobs and a 266.2% growth. General Electric with 220 IT jobs and Arrow Technologies with 111 jobs, recorded a 223.53% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Rockwell Automation recorded an increase of 214.29% with 88 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.67%, down by 7.64% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.63% share, registered a decline of 46.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.52% share, down 48.11% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month decline of 94.12%.