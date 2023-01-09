The UK’s construction industry registered a 14.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 14.86% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.5% share in December 2022, recording a flat growth over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 37.87% in December 2022, registering a 6.2% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 27.54% share, an increase of 117.28% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.99%, registering a 20.19% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 9.55%, up 79.41% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 10.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Kier Group posted 83 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 51.74% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 70 jobs and a 268.42% growth. Bilfinger with 50 IT jobs and SNC-Lavalin Group with 42 jobs, recorded a 150% growth and a 68% growth, respectively, while Oxford Instruments recorded an increase of 100% with 38 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.29%, up by 15.28% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.07% share, registered an increase of 4.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.36% share, up 74.07% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.29%, recording a month-on-month increase of 16.67%.