South & Central America witnessed a 1.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.6% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 3.82% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 37.31% in December 2022, a 28.57% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 22.39% in December 2022, marking a 400% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 20.9% in December 2022, a 6.67% drop from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 10.45% in December 2022, a 75% rise over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 72.73% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s construction industry during December 2022 over previous month.

ABB posted 10 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 400% over the previous month, followed by 3M with 8 jobs and a 60% growth. Komatsu with 7 IT jobs and Caterpillar with 7 jobs, recorded a 50% drop and a 600% rise, respectively, while Techint Group recorded a flat growth with 6 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s construction industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 44.78% share in December 2022, a 15.38% increase over November 2022. Argentina featured next with a 14.93% share, up 66.67% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded an 11.94% share, a growth of 60% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.19%, up by 17.14% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.4% share, registered a growth of 30% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.93% share, down 33.33% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 4.48%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.