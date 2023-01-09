Canada-based company SNC-Lavalin Group’s IT hiring rose 17.8% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 18.75% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.14% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops SNC-Lavalin Group IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by SNC-Lavalin Group, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 33.54% in December 2022, and a 70.97% rise over November 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 30.38% in December 2022, and registered growth of 269.23%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 21.52% in December 2022, a 126.67% rise from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at SNC-Lavalin Group

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 43.04% share, which marked an 183.33% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 28.48%, registering an 80% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 24.68% share and a 254.55% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.53% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.27%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 40.51% share in December 2022, a 166.67% growth over November 2022. The UK featured next with a 26.58% share, up 68% over the previous month. US recorded a 12.66% share, an increase of 400% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead SNC-Lavalin Group IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.76%, up by 140% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.38% share, a growth of 108.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.06% share, up 700% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.8%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.