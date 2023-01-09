US-based company Rockwell Automation’s IT hiring rose 38.9% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 47.95% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.99% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.78% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Rockwell Automation IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Rockwell Automation, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.9% in December 2022, and a 128.21% rise over November 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 23.08% in December 2022, and registered growth of 320%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.03% in December 2022, an 181.82% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Rockwell Automation

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 54.4% share, which marked a 209.38% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 27.47%, registering a 150% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 15.38% share and a 100% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.65% and a month-on-month increase of 200%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.1%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 48.35% share in December 2022, a 214.29% growth over November 2022. Poland featured next with a 17.58% share, up 220% over the previous month. India recorded a 10.99% share, an increase of 42.86% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Rockwell Automation IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.54%, up by 180% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.78% share, a growth of 111.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 18.68% share, up 240% over November 2022.