Poland’s construction industry registered a 5.8% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 8.77% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.86% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.23% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.38% in December 2022, registering a 68.42% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 14.15% share, an increase of 150% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.21%, registering a 250% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.66%, up 50% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 230.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

ABB posted 35 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 288.89% over the previous month, followed by Rockwell Automation with 32 jobs and a 220% growth. General Electric with 8 IT jobs and KION GROUP with 7 jobs, recorded a 14.29% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Honeywell International recorded a flat growth with 4 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.43%, up by 61.54% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 30.19% share, registered an increase of 190.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 10.38% share, up 120% over November 2022.