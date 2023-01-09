North America witnessed a 2.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 3.97% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.35% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 37.91% in December 2022, a 22.42% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 25.94% in December 2022, marking a 48.42% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.19% in December 2022, a 5.71% drop from November 2022.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 9.07% in December 2022, a 94.15% rise over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 275.99% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s construction industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Honeywell International posted 310 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 248.31% over the previous month, followed by KBR with 270 jobs and a 269.86% growth. General Electric with 259 IT jobs and Arrow Technologies with 111 jobs, recorded a 204.71% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Rockwell Automation recorded a 209.38% increase with 99 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s construction industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 91.36% share in December 2022, a 31.89% decrease over November 2022. Canada featured next with a 6.34% share, down 13.43% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.3% share, a drop of 22.94% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.19%, down by 7.93% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.54% share, registered a decline of 46.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.02% share, down 45.37% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 91.43%.