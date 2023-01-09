Middle East & Africa witnessed an 8.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.13% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.91% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 0.57% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 36.54% in December 2022, an 80.95% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 34.62% in December 2022, marking a 2.86% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 16.35% in December 2022, a 13.33% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.73% in December 2022, a 22.22% decline over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 571.43% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s construction industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings posted 17 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 1600% over the previous month, followed by Honeywell International with 9 jobs and a 350% growth. WSP Global with 9 IT jobs and ABB with 6 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Deutz recorded a 50% increase with 6 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s construction industry

Egypt commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 24.04% share in December 2022, a 2400% increase over November 2022. Saudi Arabia featured next with a 17.31% share, up 157.14% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 17.31% share, a growth of 20% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.27%, up by 36.54% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.92% share, registered a growth of 40% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 4.81% share, down 66.67% over November 2022.