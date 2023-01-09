US-based company KBR’s IT hiring rose 49.3% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 44.39% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.83% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.49% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Research Scientists tops KBR IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBR, Computer and Information Research Scientists emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 34.45% in December 2022, and a 253.13% rise over November 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 26.83% in December 2022, and registered growth of 225.93%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 25.91% in December 2022, a 400% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at KBR

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 82.32% share, which marked a 269.86% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 11.28%, registering a 270% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.49% share and a flat growth over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.91% and a month-on-month increase of 200%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 79.27% share in December 2022, a 266.2% growth over November 2022. Australia featured next with a 5.49% share, up 260% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 4.57% share, an increase of 275% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead KBR IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.56%, up by 262.79% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.72% share, a growth of 309.68% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.72% share, up 400% over November 2022.