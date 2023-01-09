US-based company Jones Lang LaSalle’s IT hiring rose 16.0% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 17.03% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 3.74% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.34% decline over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops Jones Lang LaSalle IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Jones Lang LaSalle, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 31.69% in December 2022, and a 104.55% rise over November 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 24.65% in December 2022, and registered growth of 150%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 22.54% in December 2022, a 128.57% rise from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Jones Lang LaSalle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 50% share, which marked a 47.92% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 30.99%, registering a 193.33% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.9% share and a 140% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.41% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.7%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 32.39% share in December 2022, a 58.62% growth over November 2022. US featured next with a 28.17% share, up 185.71% over the previous month. China recorded a 6.34% share, an increase of 50% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Jones Lang LaSalle IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.13%, up by 74.14% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.79% share, a growth of 320% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 14.08% share, up 100% over November 2022.