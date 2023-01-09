Ireland-based company Johnson Controls International’s IT hiring rose 22.1% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 18.69% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 6.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.21% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Johnson Controls International IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Johnson Controls International, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.92% in December 2022, and a 10.84% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.71% in December 2022, and registered growth of 30.77%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.46% in December 2022, an 8.33% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Johnson Controls International

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 44.27% share, which marked a 6.25% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 37.5%, registering a 15.29% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 18.23% share and a 59.09% rise over November 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 36.98% share in December 2022, a 7.79% decline over November 2022. India featured next with a 31.77% share, down 16.44% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 9.38% share, an increase of 200% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Johnson Controls International IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.96%, down by 13.76% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.54% share, a growth of 23.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.5% share, up 14.29% over November 2022.