The global construction industry noticed a 2.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by General Electric’s 8.55% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The construction industry’s overall hiring activity increased 1.1% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 4.87% share of the global construction industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 1.78% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 4.96% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive construction IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 42% emerged as the top IT occupation in the construction hiring activity in December 2022, a 31.28% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 25.68% in December 2022, down 29.96% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with an 11.83% share in December 2022, a growth of 1.4% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 7.29% share in December 2022 and a drop of 0.74% over November 2022.

Top five construction companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 144.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

General Electric posted 629 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 180.8% over the previous month, followed by Honeywell International with 598 jobs and a 160% growth. ABB with 339 IT jobs and KBR with 328 jobs, recorded a 173.39% growth and a 290.48% rise, respectively, while Johnson Controls International recorded a 1.05% rise with 192 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in construction industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 49.75% share, which marked a 30.78% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 25.21%, registering a 25.69% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 22.72% share and a 25.17% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.41% and a month-on-month rise of 19.54%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.91%, registering a 4.69% increase over the previous month.