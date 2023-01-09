India’s construction industry registered a 1.3% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.92% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.69% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 2.21% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.51% in December 2022, registering a 34.24% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 21.38% share, an increase of 25.13% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.14%, registering a 19.74% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.25%, up 55.77% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 37.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Honeywell International posted 146 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 46% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 146 jobs and a 165.45% growth. Larsen & Toubro with 128 IT jobs and ABB with 68 jobs, recorded a 35.35% decline and a 172% growth, respectively, while SNC-Lavalin Group recorded an increase of 166.67% with 64 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.07%, up by 42.09% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.62% share, registered an increase of 40.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.87% share, down 26.67% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.45%, recording a month-on-month increase of 400%.