US-based company Honeywell International’s IT hiring rose 15.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 19.13% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.21% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.66% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Honeywell International IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Honeywell International, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.85% in December 2022, and a 121.19% rise over November 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 22.24% in December 2022, and registered growth of 259.46%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.03% in December 2022, a 122.22% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Honeywell International

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 51.84% share, which marked a 248.31% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 25.75%, registering a 46.67% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 20.4% share and a 388% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.51% and a month-on-month increase of 350%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.5%, registering a 66.67% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 48.49% share in December 2022, a 276.62% growth over November 2022. India featured next with a 24.41% share, up 46% over the previous month. Czech Republic recorded a 13.88% share, an increase of 591.67% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Honeywell International IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.68%, up by 330.26% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.6% share, a growth of 205.36% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.56% share, up 1.02% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.