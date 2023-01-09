Liechtenstein-based company Hilti’s IT hiring rose 97.0% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 80.54% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 6.82% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.22% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Hilti IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Hilti, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.26% in December 2022, and a 487.5% rise over November 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 21.15% in December 2022, and registered growth of 450%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.54% in December 2022, a 500% rise from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Hilti

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 41.03% share, which marked a 540% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 30.13%, registering a 327.27% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 25% share and a 680% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.85% and a month-on-month increase of 500%.

Malaysia commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 32.69% share in December 2022, a 628.57% growth over November 2022. US featured next with a 23.72% share, up 825% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 12.18% share, an increase of 280% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Hilti IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.62%, up by 447.06% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 21.79% share, a growth of 1033.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 18.59% share, up 262.5% over November 2022.