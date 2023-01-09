Germany’s construction industry registered a flat growth in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.17% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 3.62% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.15% in December 2022, registering a 74.03% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.47% share, an increase of 168.42% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 19.47%, registering a 75.86% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.82%, up 25% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 606.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Viessmann Werke posted 36 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Knauf Group with 24 jobs and a flat growth. Hilti with 19 IT jobs and ABB with 14 jobs, recorded a 280% growth and a 133.33% growth, respectively, while Allegion recorded an increase of 225% with 13 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.52%, up by 84.47% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.27% share, registered an increase of 73.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.21% share, up 60% over November 2022.